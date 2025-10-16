Mbah’s Defection To APC: Nothing To Fear About – Opara

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, has dismissed speculations that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State may defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the recent defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the ruling party.

Speaking with reporters in Awka on Thursday, Opara described such fears as “inordinate and baseless,” insisting that APGA remains firmly in control of Anambra politics.

“It didn’t come as a surprise that the PDP in the South East met this fate, given the internal wranglings within the party from top to bottom,” Opara said.

“For us in APGA, this is a movement that has produced three governors consecutively and will produce more in the near future. In Anambra State, the only party that continues to hold sway is APGA and no other.”

He accused opposition parties of peddling falsehoods to create panic and confusion, adding that APGA remains focused on governance and development.

“What do you expect from the opposition at a time like this? Their stock in trade is falsehood, and they will all fail at the end of the day. APGA will always triumph,” Opara maintained.

According to him, Governor Soludo has no reason to dump APGA, stressing that both APGA and APC share progressive ideologies and have been cooperating politically.

“We are not distracted by the rantings of a few members of the opposition. There is no reason whatsoever for Governor Soludo to leave APGA for another party,” he stated.

Opara also dismissed claims by the APC governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, that he would win Anambra State for the APC, describing such remarks as “daydreaming.”

“Ukachukwu should wake up from his daydream. Even within his party, there are unresolved issues between his supporters and those of his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife. The internal crisis from their so-called primary election remains unsettled,” he said.

He recalled that during recent bye-elections, Ukachukwu and his senatorial candidate failed to win even in their own wards, arguing that this underscores the APC’s weak presence in the state.

“The mock election has exposed the emptiness of Ukachukwu’s boast. It has already marked a point of departure ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State,” Opara concluded.