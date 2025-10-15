New Telegraph

October 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mbah’s Defection To…

Mbah’s Defection To APC In S’East Interest, Says Ex-Commissioner

Former Enugu State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ifeanyi Nwoga, said the defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the interest of the South East.

Nwoga, in a statement yesterday said the move would align the state and the entire South East to the mainstream of Nigeria’s politics. He said: “The move is strategic in many ways.

For starters, it aligns the Enugu State, and by extension the entire South East into the mainstream of Nigerian politics. “Enugu is the capital of the South East and it therefore does not make much sense for the state to be in opposition.”

The ex-commissioner stated that the governor’s defection would give more impetus to his developmental strides.

Nwoga said: “It is evident that the PDP, on whose platform the governor contested and won election in 2023 is gradually withering. “Therefore it does not make any sense for any well meaning politician to remain in the opposition party, with its uncertainty.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nat’l Convention: PDP Chairmen’s Forum Suspends Imo, Abia Chairs
Read Next

European Commission, AU Urged To Invest In Large-Scale Coconut Plantations