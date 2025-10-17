Mbah’s Defection: LP Will Recover Enugu In 2027– Party Chairman

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Barr Casmir Agbo, has downplayed the defection of Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and expressed confidence that LP would defeat Gov. Mbah in the 2027 general elections. Reacting to the recent defection to APC by Gov Mbah, Agbo, in a statement he issued in Enugu, disclosed that the gale of defection that had made LP the minority in the state Assembly does not worry the leadership of LP in the state. It will be recalled that LP had the majority members in the state’s House of Assembly after the 2023 general elections, even as the party also won two of the state’s senatorial seats and seven out of the eight House of Representatives seats. But following the gale of defections, LP now has one senator and one House of Assembly member in the state. Barr Agbo described those that left the party as “failed people”. He said: “Enugu State LP is still waxing strong and can’t be moved by all these insignificant defections.

“We are happy that some ingrates and insignificant people are leaving officially, having unofficially left the party since their election and swearing as elected members of National and State Houses of Assembly. “You do not give what you don’t have.” He however expressed worry about “this brand of politics in Nigeria”.

The LP chairman re- called that the trend began with PDP in 2003 when they took over the Western states and some Northern states ruled by the opposition then. By that time, according to him, the whole of East was under the control of PDP. He said LP broke the grip of the PDP in Enugu State after 24 years during the 2023 general elections. “They lost totally apart from the governorship that was brazenly stolen in broad daylight.

“The citizens were astonished by the way and manner the judiciary handled the matter despite glaring evidence available before it. “There was no known precedent used by our courts to declare PDP and Peter Mbah winner. “As a lawyer, I have been trying to know how our courts reached their conclusion in that matter,” Agbo. He stated that Gov. Mbah and key state stakeholders’ defection to the APC was caused by a panic.

“Their policies and pro- grammes are anti-people and they are afraid that they have lost touch with the people. “I have heard some weak people say that we need to connect to the cen- tre. Is it the same centre that is not performing or what? “Our people lack ideol- ogy politically. Our people are too naive to say and do what they want. “Those who are said to be strong lack tenacity of purpose,” he added.