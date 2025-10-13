Mbah’s Cabinet Members Join APC Ahead Of His Defection

Key cabinet members in Enugu State on M0nday have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the expected defection of Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

A video shared on X by Dan Nwomeh, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on media, shows Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh; Dr. Amaka S. Ngene, Chairman of the Science, Technical & Vocational Schools Management Board; and Commissioner for Labour & Employment, Dr. Felix Nnamani, proudly waving APC flags and declaring their allegiance.

“Enugu State Cabinet Members join the APC with full chest along with Governor PN Mbah …” Nwomeh’s caption states.

In the wake of the cabinet’s move, the Enugu State PDP chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, also tendered his resignation and is set to defect.

The mass defection of elective and appointive officials signals a sharp weakening of the PDP in Enugu.