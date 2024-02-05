Mbah’s award on security very deserving – Enugu group

An Enugu-based civil society organisation, Enugu Good Governance Group, has described the Governor of the Year (Courage in Leadership) Award bestowed on Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State by the New Telegraph Newspapers as “very deserving.” The E-3G disclosed this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Odinaka Okechukwu, yesterday. It is recalled that the New Telegraph Newspapers had in Lagos over the weekend conferred Dr Mbah with the award for resolutely ending the unlawful stay-at-home order and the activities of unknown gunmen in the state.

Presenting the award, the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of the news medium, Ayodele Aminu, had said: “Today, we note that the economic and social landscapes of Enugu State have become positively transformed as the average citizen can go about their normal businesses without any fear of intimidation. “The fact that you achieved this feat within such a short time is an eloquent testimony of your administrative acumen and love for the people of Enugu State.”

Reacting to the development, E-3G said: “We welcome the recognition of Governor Peter Mbah’s resoluteness and uncompromising stand against illegal sit-at-home orders, activities of unknown gunmen, and all forms of criminalities that made life difficult for residents and businesses in the state. “We note with commendation that there has not been a single attack by hitherto prowling gunmen or incident of killing of law enforcement agents or burning of police stations or offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission since the coming of the Mbah administration and ban on sit-at-home. Thanks to the courage and determination of one man, his team, and the commitment of the security agencies,” the group stated.

However, E-3G called on the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the decentralisation of policing to encourage governors like Mbah to do more. “It is unfortunate that previous efforts, campaigns, and constitutional amendment bills to create state police fell on deaf ears. But as the kidnapping epidemic and widespread insecurity in various parts of the country rightly show, we can no longer run from the reality, which is that we have to revert to decentralised policing lest we all perish – God forbid.