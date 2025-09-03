Mbah’s 2nd Tenure Done Deal, Capable Of Transforming Nigeria – Lawyer

Abuja-based legal practitioner, Barrister Henry Okeke, has declared that Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has demonstrated rare leadership qualities that not only secure him an automatic return to office in 2027, but also position him as a future presidential material capable of transforming Nigeria.

Okeke made the remark yesterday while speaking as a guest on Freedom Square TV during a post-event analysis of the just-concluded 2025 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-AGC) held in Enugu.

According to him, Mbah has “earned his pride of place among the finest leaders Nigeria has ever produced,” noting that Nigerians should begin to look beyond 2027 and consider him for the nation’s top leadership position at the expiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure in 2031.

The legal practitioner extolled the Mbah administration for its unprecedented reforms that have transformed Enugu into a model of modern governance.