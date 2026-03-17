The Convener of the New Enugu Group, Barr. Henry Okeke has extended warm felicitations to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, on the occasion of his 54th birthday, describing him as a transformational leader driving a new era of development in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Enugu, Okeke extolled Governor Mbah as a symbol of “infrastructural revolution,” noting that the governor’s leadership style has continued to redefine governance and accelerate development across the State.

According to him, the New Enugu Group joined well-wishers across the state and beyond in celebrating a leader whose vision and commitment have set Enugu on a path of sustainable growth and modernisation.

“We celebrate an icon and visionary whose leadership has ignited a new wave of progress, repositioning Enugu as a beacon of purposeful governance,” Okeke said.

He observed that within a relatively short time in office, Mbah has initiated and sustained ambitious projects aimed at transforming critical sectors of the state’s economy.

These, he noted, include far-reaching investments in infrastructure, security, education, and healthcare, tourism and hospitality and revampment of moribund industries that had bolstered the state economy.

Barr. Okeke highlighted the administration’s emphasis on road construction and rehabilitation, stressing that improved connectivity between urban and rural communities has become a central pillar of the governor’s development agenda.

He added that such interventions were not only enhancing mobility but also stimulating economic activities across the state, which has made the state one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

The group further commended the governor’s investments in smart schools and modern healthcare facilities, describing them as strategic steps toward strengthening human capital development and improving the quality of life for residents.

On security, Okeke noted that the introduction of advanced surveillance systems and other innovative measures has significantly enhanced the protection of lives and property, thereby creating a more conducive environment for business, investment, tourism and living.

He also pointed to the administration’s economic initiatives, including efforts to attract both local and foreign investments, promote agribusiness, and expand the state’s internally generated revenue base, as clear indicators of a deliberate strategy to reposition Enugu as a leading economic hub.

According to him, Governor Mbah’s vision of transforming Enugu into a preferred destination for business, tourism, and comfortable living is gradually becoming a reality, driven by consistent policy implementation and strong political will.

“As he marks his 54th birthday, we celebrate not just his life, but his bold vision, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the progress of Enugu State. He is, indeed, recreating the Enugu of our dreams,” he added.

The New Enugu Group further wished the governor good health, wisdom, and continued success in his efforts to deliver democratic dividends and sustainable development to the people of Enugu State.