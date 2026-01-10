Mbah: Why Tinubu’s Endorsement, S’East’s Alignment With Centre Matter

…Says “We’ve moved from crossroads of history to shaping history

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has justified the political movement to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East as well as the decision of the South East to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue in office till 2031.

Mbah said that Tinubu’s endorsement and the massive movement to the APC, which now controlled three out of the five South East states were a paradigm shift grounded in pragmatism, noting that the region was already reaping the benefits of aligning with the centre.

The governor spoke at the South East APC Stakeholders meeting, which held at the iconic Presidential Hotel, Enugu, on Saturday, saying, “It means that we are not standing at the crossroads of history; we are shaping history itself.”

On Tinubu’s endorsement, Mbah said, “I am thrilled even more so by the major goal of this meeting, which is to stamp a seal of endorsement on the President’s bold reforms and his candidacy in the 2027 election.

“This is no whimsical decision; it is rooted in facts – and the understanding that success as a region comes from vision that is clear enough to guide action, discipline strong enough to withstand pressure, strategy grounded in reality, and delivery that is relentless.

“Politics is nurtured by partnership; the willingness to trust each other, to align, and to work together even when the path is challenging.

“Enugu State has become a bastion of the APC. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has begun the difficult work of repositioning itself for long-term strength. Hard choices have been made for sustainability.”

Continuing, he stressed, “The Renewed Hope Agenda is beyond political slogan. This endorsement is a clear decision to stand together and push this momentum further.

“It is about understanding that the ambitions we hold for our people, for our economy, for our future, are best served when vision at the centre aligns with delivery at the states and vice versa.”

Mbah emphasised that for the South East, “there has been a clear recognition from the federal government that national progress cannot be achieved with any region standing at the margins.”

“We are seeing that recognition translate into action as our common aspirations are connected to national opportunities.

“For a region teeming with entrepreneurial zest, it is ironic that energy development and gas prospecting across the South East have long seemed a distant prospect.

“But this is becoming an active priority, laying the groundwork for industrial growth and jobs.

“The Eastern Rail Line, connecting Port Harcourt through Aba, Umuahia, Enugu and beyond, is back on the national map, restoring the arteries of trade and mobility that once defined this region.

“Equally heartwarming is the approval of the Enugu airport concession. This is a turning point that has positioned Enugu as an international gateway for the South East, given how it opens direct access to Africa and the wider world.

“These are not symbolic gestures. They are strategic decisions in support of our region. And they reflect something deeper: a federal leadership that understands the value of decentralised execution, of strong states delivering strong outcomes, and of partnership as a tool for national renewal,” he stated.

He emphasised that going forward, the South East would pursue unity of purpose, rather than fragmented politics, which he said had undermined progress.

“Our region’s chequered history reminds us how easily progress can be undone when unity gives way to fragmentation. But it also reminds us of what is possible when purpose is shared and direction is clear. What is emerging now is the influence of sustained coordination.

“In collectively affirming an end to decades of fragmented politics in the South East, we’re saying that the South East will no longer stand as a divided political unit.

“This is a moment to think clearly and act strategically, and to remain focused on outcomes. Let us lean into partnership, not retreat into suspicion.

“Let us build, rather than fracture. And let us protect and extend the progress already in motion. That is the work before us. And that is why this endorsement matters,” he concluded.