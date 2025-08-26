Mbah: We’ve Reduced Violent Crimes By 80%, Invested In Infrastructure, Education

…as lawyers hail Enugu gov’s transformative leadership, giant strides in 2 years

Lawyers and participants at the ongoing Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Enugu have commended the governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, for what they described as his transformative leadership in the past two years.

They gave the commendations yesterday during Governor Mbah’s presentation on “Leadership and Transformation,” where he showcased Enugu State, sharing practical strategies he applied in overcoming barriers and unlocking Enugu’s opportunities.

Chief Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he was familiar with the state over the years and it would be evil for anyone to deny the obvious transformations under Mbah. “I come to Enugu every day. So, I am not a stranger at all to Enugu State.

It will be difficult for me to deny that I have not seen some groundbreaking projects. To deny your transformative leadership will be sinful, and I do not want to be a sinner,” he said. Another lawyer, Senator Dino Melaye, commended Mbah for emerging as a pacesetter in good governance in two years.

In his presentation, Governor Mbah observed that transformational leadership demanded the audacity to envision something beyond low expectations, insisting that such leaders must ground their work in vision, values, and a disruptive strategy to achieve the desired results.

“Our vision was to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, to reduce the poverty headcount to zero, and to make Enugu the preferred destination in Nigeria for business, for tourism, and for living. We imagined a state that, within eight years, would be completely unrecognizable from the one we inherited,” he said.

He, however, explained that such humongous vision and targets could not be wished into existence, hence the state’s huge investments in drastic crime reduction and the building of infrastructure to power business, tourism, and investment.