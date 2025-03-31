Mbah: We’ll Never Discriminate Against Anybody

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday reassured residents of the state, especially those from other parts of the country, of fairness, equity, and justice by his government.

He said his administration would never discriminate against people based on their religious, ethnic, or regional backgrounds.

Mbah described Enugu as a cosmopolitan state, citing the example of Mallam Umaru Altine, a Sokoto State-born cattle dealer, who won the popular vote to emerge the first Mayor of Enugu in 1952 through the instrumentality of the late Premier of the Old Eastern Region, Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The governor spoke at the Eid prayers at the Central Mosque, Asata, Enugu, where he addressed Muslims the occasion of Eidel-Fitr.

He said: “There are so many lessons we must have learnt during the period of Ramadan Fast. That is the lesson of love, peace, sacrifice, charity, tolerance, and togetherness.”

