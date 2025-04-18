Mbah Visits Christian Chukwu’s Family, Says ‘We’ll Immortalise Him’

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah Wednesday evening, paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of former Nigerian international and coach, Christian Chukwu, in Enugu, assuring them that they were not standing alone.

Mbah, who was out of the country attending the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London at the time of Chukwu’s death, also assured that the deceased would be immortalised.

He described the late footballer, (aka Chairman), as a legend, who served his country unreservedly and inspired millions of youths.

He said the Government and people of Enugu, his home State, were thoroughly devastated by the death. Speaking to journalists after consoling the family and also signing a condolence register, Mbah said: “We have come here to commiserate with the family and also to express our devastation.

“We are just as devastated by his death; and his death is not just a loss to the family alone, it is a loss to all of us, particularly the government and the people of Enugu State.

“As you know, our beloved brother and legend, Chairman Christian Chukwu is a household name that inspired a lot of young people. “He represents a lot of values when it comes to sport globally not just even in Nigeria.

“So, we are so devastated by his death, but we have also come here to assure the family that this loss is not just theirs, this is our collective loss; that we are going to be with them all through this period of grief, and that we are also going to ensure that his name is immortalised.”

