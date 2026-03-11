Mbah Urges S’East To Reconnect With Nat’l Politics

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has called on the South East to return to strategic politics and rebuild alliances that will enable the region remains relevant in Nigeria’s national decision-making process.

Mbah made the call while receiving members of the City Boy Movement, led by its South East Coordinator, Obinna Iyiegbua popularly known as Obi Cubana.

City Boy Movement is a coalition of young professionals, entrepreneurs and grassroots mobilisers supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO:

According to the governor, discussions during the meeting focused on the place of the Igbo people in Nigeria’s political architecture and the need for the region to reconnect with the centre of national politics.

He noted that historically the Igbo were known for strategic political engagement and building alliances across the country.

“Historically, Ndi Igbo have never played politics driven by sentiment. Our forebears understood the value of strategic alliances and were always willing to have handshakes across the Niger whenever necessary. That legacy must not be eroded,” he said.

The governor expressed concern that the South East had in recent years experienced political fragmentation and disconnection from the centre, which he said had limited the region’s influence in national decision-making.

He stressed that strategic politics requires realism and objectivity.

“In recent years, however, the South East has experienced unprecedented political fragmentation and disconnection from the centre. The result is that we are hardly present where critical national decisions are made,” he added.

According to him, the path forward for the South East lies in rebuilding alliances and returning fully to the centre of national governance.