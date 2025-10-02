…Mbah Urges Optimism, Unity

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday urged Nigerians to be optimistic and united despite the many challenges facing the country. In his Independence Day message, he expressed the belief that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policy will yield fruit.

The governor congratulated Nigerian citizens on “the proud milestone”. Mbah said: “At 65, our independence is a reminder of what we can achieve as a people when we are united.

“It is also a reminder that progress demands sacrifice, and that tomorrow is shaped by the choices we make today. “The commemoration of our 65th independence anniversary may understandably be low-key, but the significance of the strides we have made as a nation is by no means underwhelming.

“Those strides are manifest in the remarkable achievements we have recorded across key sectors. “They reflect as well in the bold reforms of President Tinubu that have brought stability to the Nigerian economy.

“The sacrifices may be huge today, but there is no doubt that the end will vindicate the decisions if we stay the course. “As we raise our flags today, let us renew our covenant to Nigeria; let us embrace the spirit of unity, and let us uphold the optimism that has carried us this far.