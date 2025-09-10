Mbah Urges Nigerians To Turn Culture Into Power

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called on Nigerians to transform the country’s cultural wealth into economic power that would create millions of jobs and drive sustainable growth.

Declaring open a three-day Culture and Creative Economy Summit at the Landmark Nike Resort on Tuesday, Governor Mbah represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the creative economy must be seen as central to Nigeria’s future.

“Enugu State is proud to stand with the Federal Government in this vision. We are ready to provide platforms, infrastructure, and partnerships that will unlock the real potential of Nigeria’s creative sector, from Nollywood to Afrobeat, from heritage to tourism, and to digital innovation. The message is clear that the creative economy is not just entertainment; it is Nigeria’s blue economy,” Mbah said.

He reminded participants that his administration had set a target of growing Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2030, stressing that every sector must contribute to achieving the vision.

He urged the private sector, cultural custodians, and young people to “create the legacy of a Nigeria where our culture is celebrated, our creativity rewarded, and our economy transformed.”

Governor Mbah further announced that Enugu would host the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in November 2025, assuring that the state had already invested in the infrastructure needed for a successful outing.

“It will be an ecosystem of economic activities. Enugu is open for business,” he stressed.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Lyndsay Duthie of the University of Creative Arts, United Kingdom, said that creating wealth through culture requires collaboration, innovation, and technology.

“Culture and creativity equal economic power,” she said, adding that Nigeria has one of the strongest opportunities to build a competitive creative economy if government policies, infrastructure, and incentives are aligned.

She stressed that beyond population advantage, Nigeria must develop skills, invest in education, and provide incentives that would help talents thrive. According to her, funding, infrastructure, and world-class creativity should form the strategic pillars of the country’s creative growth.

The Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, described the creative economy as a viable path to national prosperity, noting that the summit brought together commissioners, permanent secretaries, and directors of culture to brainstorm on unlocking opportunities in the sector.

“As a country, we can achieve a $100 billion creative economy by 2030 and $250 billion by 2035 if we invest deliberately in the process,” Asika said.

He also commended Enugu as a suitable host for NAFEST 2025, adding that “Enugu is a great place to host NAFEST. The infrastructure is there, and culture has always been here.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, expressed delight that Enugu was hosting the summit, describing it as a historic moment for Nigeria’s creative industry.

She said the theme, “Monetising Culture and Creative Industries at the Sub-National Level,” was timely, adding that culture and creativity across the country are more than entertainment because they represent wealth, jobs, and opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

“Here in Enugu, we are already taking bold steps – developing our eco-tourism sites, investing in film and music, preparing to host NAFEST 2025, and building platforms where culture meets commerce,” she said, while urging participants to join hands in building a stronger and united creative economy for Nigeria.

The summit drew the attendance of Commissioners in charge of Culture and Creative Economy, directors of federal and state ministries, departments and agencies from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as federal agencies responsible for arts and culture, among others.