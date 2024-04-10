Mbah Urges Love, Tolerance

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the completion of Ramadan. He urged them to continue to exhibit the lessons of Ramadan, including the virtues of love, tolerance, and perseverance to move the state and Nigeria forward. While appreciating the Muslim community in the state for the support accorded to his administration so far, Mbah pledged to be governor to all.

He said: “The virtues of self-sacrifice, love, peace, unity, leniency, and kindness to all, which the Islamic faith stands for are critical values in our collective effort to move our state and nation forward. “Therefore, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to uphold these virtues as we collectively build the Enugu State and Nigeria of our dreams.” He also told Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful amid the socio-economic challenges facing the country