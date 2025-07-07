Mbah Unveils State-Owned Airline, Enugu Air

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Monday unveiled the state-owned airline, Enugu Air, describing it as a giant leap for the state and a historic moment for ‘Ndi Enugu’.

Speaking at the launch, Mbah said the achievement aligned with his administration’s vision of transforming Enugu into a premier destination for investment, living, and tourism in Nigeria.

He stressed that Enugu Air represented more than just an airline as it symbolised a bold step in creating the right enablers for enterprise and opening up sectors that once felt out of reach.

The launch of Enugu Air, according to Mbah, also signified the possibilities that could emerge when strategic public-private collaborations were nurtured.

“It is an honour to stand before you today, not only as a governor but as a fellow believer in the power of vision.

“We began this journey with no empty promises. Among the key objectives we outlined upon assuming office was the pledge to make Enugu the premier destination for investments, living, and tourism in Nigeria. Today, we are witnessing a clear pathway to that goal.

“With our airline, we are opening doors to a sector that once felt out of reach. Enugu Air has given more wings to our dreams, and today we take that first flight together.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, addressed public concerns over the fate of the Enugu airport, clarifying that the facility was not being sold but concessioned to private investors.

According to Keyamo, the cargo terminal will significantly boost economic activities in the region.

He praised Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his proactive efforts in attracting private investments to the airport, noting that the governor refused to wait for bureaucracy to drive progress

“I have seen some comments saying, ‘No, we are selling Enugu airport out.’ We are concessioning it. The process is supported by Mr. President, by FAAN, by the Ministry of Aviation, and by the National Assembly committees.

“We are just in the process of handing Enugu airport to private investors who will come and make this place open, including the cargo terminal,” he said.

“You can now process exports directly from Enugu here—the cargo terminal—for the good and employment of Enugu people. I thought it was necessary to mention it here today.”