Mbah Unveils Reconstructed Enugu Hotel Presidential, Extols Okpara’s Vision

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has unveiled the reconstructed Hotel Presidential, established by the administration of former premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara, describing the revival of the 62-year old edifice as “a homecoming for history.”

Mbah, who performed the unveiling in Enugu yesterday, extolled the foresightedness of the former premier, regretted that the monument of pride had rotted away for the past 15 years, explaining that Hotel Presidential’s revival was in line with his campaign promise to recover Enugu’s moribund assets and also grow the state’s economy sevenfold.

“Sixty-two years ago, our forebears under the visionary leadership of Dr. Michael Okpara built this landmark as a symbol of Eastern Region’s resilience, elegance and enterprise.

“Over the decades, time and neglect dimmed that light. For about 15 years, this glorious edifice stood as an affront to our pride, as something contrary to what we represent.

“We came into office with a strong pledge: to recover what belongs to our people, convert dormant assets into productive assets; turn liabilities into engines of growth.

“This hotel is a strategic enabler of our growth plan, comprising the ambitious target to grow Enugu’s economy sevenfold to at least $30 billion and to achieve a zero per cent poverty headcount rate,” he said.

He thanked the managers and concessionaire of the reconstructed hotel, Amber Hospitality, for believing in Enugu’s potential, noting that: “They bring on board an enviable pedigree, earned through the efficient management of about 12 successful brands in the hospitality sector.”

In her address, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, while extolling Mbah’s leadership, said that: “The silence has been broken; the lights are on — never to dim again; the doors are open — never to shut again; and the spirit of Enugu is back, stronger and brighter than ever.”

Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Sunday Onyebuchi, commended the governor for his speed in not only building new things, but also in reviving dead assets. Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu, praised the governor’s work rate, having commissioned Enugu Air, five transport terminals, 100 CNG buses, and the reconstructed Hotel Presidential in succession within one month.

The Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, acclaimed the governor’s transformative leadership, assuring him of the people’s continued support.