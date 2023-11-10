Mbah, Umahi Inspect Site As Work Begins At Collapsed Enugu Bridge

The Federal Government has finalised plans to commence the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge at New Artisan, along the Enugu Port Harcourt dual carriageway, beginning with palliative works on the standing bridge on one lane, Friday, to ensure it is ready for use within the next 10 days.

This was made known by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, during a pre- reconstruction visit to the site on Wednesday. Speaking to journalists, Mbah commended the minister and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their prompt response to alleviate the hardship the collapsed bridge had caused road users.

He said: “First of all, let me start by thanking Mr. President and the Minister of Works for the interest and the speed at which they have attended to this challenge that is before us. “As we know, the Minister was also here with us to inspect and to identify areas of quick intervention the last time we came here; and I am happy now to announce to you that the Minister has come here to inform us again that work is going to commence here tomorrow (Friday).

“So, there is going to be the repair of the existing lane, and hopefully, within the next 10 days, our people should be able to use one of the lanes. “Then effectively around the middle of next month, the full work on the bridges on both lanes would commence.” Also fielding questions from journalists, Umahi described Mbah as a productive leader who had remained focused and applied pressure to ensure that the challenge was addressed immediately.