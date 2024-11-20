Mbah Traces Nigeria’s Underdevelopment To Educational Mode

Share

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a paradigm shift in says Nigeria’s current education model, saying it cannot deliver the much-needed speedy development and economic transformation.

Mbah, therefore, advocated for a shift from rote or memorisation to experiential learning, which he described as the missing link between education, industrialisation, and GDP growth.

He stated this yesterday while delivering the 1st Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Distinguished Personalities Lecture Series entitled “Experiential Learning: Building the Wealth of the Nation.”

He said: “Why do Nigerian universities seldom feature on the global ranking list of world’s best universities? “Why have they seemed perennially unable to become the ideas factory which universities ought to be? Why are our universities not producing inventive graduates?

Share

Please follow and like us: