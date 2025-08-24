Mbah To NBA: Law Is Nation’s Conscience, Justice Sector Reform Our Cornerstone

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has charged lawyers to see the law as more than a profession, describing it as the conscience of the nation.

Mbah made the call on Sunday during the opening of the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the International Conference Centre, Enugu. He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice sector reform, which he described as a cornerstone of his government.

“The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Stand Out, Stand Tall,’ is a timely reminder of the responsibility we bear as lawyers and leaders,” he said. “The law is not just a profession – it is the conscience of the nation. We are not only courtroom advocates; we are also defenders of truth, architects of peace, and champions of equity.”

Mbah highlighted several reforms his administration has undertaken to strengthen the justice system.

“Since assuming office, we have made justice sector reform a cornerstone of our governance,” he said. “We were among the first states to fully implement financial autonomy for the judiciary in line with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), enhancing the efficiency, independence, and dignity of our courts.

“We have rehabilitated and digitized courtrooms across the three senatorial zones, equipping the High Court Complex in Enugu with e-filing, virtual hearing facilities, and an integrated case management system.

“To decongest courts and promote alternative dispute resolution, we have strengthened and expanded the Enugu Multi-Door Courthouse, making it a regional model for commercial and family dispute settlement.

“We have also partnered with civil society and the NBA to expand pro bono legal services for indigent citizens and detainees, especially in rural areas, because no one should be too poor to afford justice.

“In addition, we have carried out a comprehensive review and codification of obsolete state laws to reflect modern realities, ensure gender justice, and improve the ease of doing business.

“Perhaps one of the reforms I am proudest of is the introduction of real-time transcription in our courts. Verbatim reporting has eliminated the strain of longhand recording on judges, reduced delays, and improved productivity.”

The governor stressed that these reforms are part of a broader vision to make Enugu State a hub for investment, innovation, and inclusive development.

“From smart schools and safe communities to accessible healthcare, our vision cannot be achieved without a justice system that is fair, functional, and trusted,” he added.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar III, while South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader and member of parliament, Julius Malema, delivered the keynote address.