Mbah To NBA: Law, Conscience Of The Nation

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reminded lawyers that the law is more than a profession, as it serves as the conscience of the nation. Mbah, who spoke during the opening of the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, yesterday, also restated the commitment of his administration to justice sector reform, saying that it remained the cornerstone of his government.

“Let me say this: the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Stand Out, Stand Tall,’ is a timely reminder of the responsibility we bear as lawyers and leaders. The law is not just a profession – it is the conscience of the nation. We are not only courtroom advocates; we are also defenders of truth, architects of peace, and champions of equity,” he said.

Listing some concrete steps by his administration towards justice sector reform, the governor said: “Since assuming office, we have made justice sector reform a cornerstone of our governance. Just a few examples will suffice. “We were among the first states to fully implement financial autonomy for the judiciary in line with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

This has enhanced the efficiency, independence, and dignity of our courts. “We have carried out a comprehensive rehabilitation and digitization of our courtrooms across the three senatorial zones. The High Court Complex in Enugu is equipped with e-filing, virtual hearing facilities, and an integrated case management system.

“To decongest our courts and promote alternative dispute resolution, we have strengthened and expanded the Enugu Multi-Door Courthouse, making it a model in the region for commercial and family dispute settlement. “Through partnership with civil society and the NBA, we have expanded access to pro bono legal services for indigent citizens and detainees, especially in our rural areas. No one should be too poor to afford justice.

“Perhaps one of the reforms I am proudest of – we introduced real-time transcription for our courts. Attaining Verbatim Reporting for the courts has eliminated the strain of longhand recording on judges, cut down on delays and improved productivity,” he said. He, however, asserted that none of the reforms was an end in itself, noting that they remained part of a broader vision of his government towards making Enugu State the preferred destination for investment, innovation, and inclusive development.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar III, while the keynote address was given by charismatic leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa and a member of the country’s national parliament, Julius Malema. During his address Malema called for a united Africa under one president, one currency, one parliament, and one military command.

Malema asked African leaders to discard “colonial” boundaries and work towards a borderless continent that speaks with one voice. “We demand one Africa, we demand a borderless Africa, we demand an Africa with one president, one currency, one military command, with one parliament,” Malema said in his speech at a ceremony attended by thousands of lawyers and other distinguished personalities.

“We know the currency of Africa will be much stronger against the American currency. We don’t care what Donald Trump or any other leader thinks of us. Africans must refuse to be subjects of others. We must stand together as the world changes and show the world that Africa is one and equal to all nations,” he added.

The 44-year-old South African politician rejected the portrayal of Africa as a “dark continent,” stressing that it is endowed with diamonds, minerals, and other resources that can drive prosperity. “We are a shining nation. We must make sure that no single corner of Africa witnesses Africans killing each other. We must unite against the forces that seek to exploit us.

“The land belongs to Africans, and the minerals of Africa must be returned to Africans. We have the capacity to create industries and process our minerals here. We must never allow imperialist forces to divide us in order to take our wealth,” he said. The Economic Freedom Fighters president called for visa-free movement across the continent, saying, “Africans should not need visas to visit one another.”

He identified Nigeria and South Africa as critical drivers of Africa’s industrialisation and growth, urging both countries to provide leadership for the continent’s development. Malema hailed Nigeria for standing firmly with South Africa during the fight against apartheid and said both countries can lead the African Continental Free Trade Area to improve the lives of ordinary people.

The firebrand politician cautioned African nations against reckless borrowing, calling for stricter regulation of loans from the World Bank and other international lenders. Addressing xenophobia that has trailed the continent for years, Malema insisted that Nigerians, Congolese, and Zimbabweans living in South Africa are not the cause of the country’s problems, describing the attacks as “a betrayal of African unity.”