Mbah To Lead Govs’ Roundtable As Investment Summit Opens In London

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, is to lead State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Enugu State and beyond as the 2025 edition of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit (CTIS) opens in London today.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) at the weekend.

CWEIC, which has an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment, boasts of a network of over 140 Strategic Partners from both the public and private sectors and helps build vital relationships that drive economic growth and development in the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries.

According to CWEIC, the 2025 edition of CTIS, which holds today and tomorrow at the historic Mansion House in London, would bring together the Commonwealth business community with Heads of Government, senior ministers, and representatives of Commonwealth governments.

“Following the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa last October, this business-to-government summit will provide a platform to advance discussion, re-focus on critical issues, and ensure that Commonwealth business priorities are advanced.

“In his capacity as Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah will be attending CTIS, and will lead a State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Lagos and Enugu States.

The roundtable will also feature representatives from Acre Capital, Africa Exim Bank, British International Investment, Crown Agents Bank, KPMG, M&G Investments, Standard Chartered, and will provide an invaluable opportunity to tell Enugu’s story to the international business community.

“Confirmed speakers at CTIS include Hon. Lee Kinyanjui (Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, Kenya), Hon. Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria), HE Dr Hussain Ali Mwinyi (President of Zanzibar), HE Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor of Lagos State), The Rt Hon Alderman Alistair King (Lord Mayor of the City of London), Hon. Shirley Ayokor Botchwey (Secretary-General of the Commonwealth), as well as ministers from Gibraltar and Jersey.”

