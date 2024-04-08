Mbah To FG: Complete Enugu International Trade Fair Complex

The Enugu State Government has urged the Federal Government to bring to reality its resolve and pledge to build the Enugu International Trade Fair complex to international standard according to its master plan. Governor Peter Mbah made the call on Friday in Enugu while declaring open the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair. The fair, which is being organised by Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mining and Agriculture (ECCIMA), is themed: “Promoting Made in Nigeria products for global Competitiveness.”

Mbah, represented by his Deputy, Chief Ifeanyi Ossai, noted that for equity, there was a need for the Federal Government to build and complete the fair complex just as it had done in Kaduna and Lagos fair complexes. According to the governor, we cannot easily explain to our people why this fair complex is not developed, while that of Kaduna and Lagos had been fully built and developed by the Federal Government.

“I charge the Federal Minister, here present, to make a formal memo to the Federal Executive Council for its development. We cannot aviod to wait any longer on this vital economic development move,” he said. He also called on the chamber and organised private sector in the region to work towards it through executive and legislative lobbying and advocacy as well as media awareness on the matter.