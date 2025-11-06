Mbah: Tinubu On Mission To Restore Dignity, Excellence Of Police, Security Agencies

Governor of Enugu State and Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) Committee on the Revamp of Police and Other Security Training Institutions, Dr. Peter Mbah, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s initiative to overhaul the nation’s security training facilities reflects his commitment to restoring the dignity and excellence of Nigeria’s police and other security agencies.

Mbah said the nation could not, in good conscience, demand integrity and professionalism from security operatives without first instilling those values through modern and dignified training environments.

He stated this on Thursday during the committee’s inspection visit to the Police Training School, Nonwa, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“This initiative re-echoes the president’s passion for getting things done — and getting them done fast,” Mbah said.

The Commandant of the school, ACP Daniel Okere, briefed the delegation, noting that the facility, which trained officers as recently as 2022, had fallen into severe disrepair.

Mbah, who was accompanied by committee member and Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, the committee’s secretary and former IGP Usman Baba, and host governor Siminalayi Fubara, assured that the committee would ensure full rehabilitation and modernization of all security training institutions nationwide.

“This committee was born out of the president’s recognition that we are at a security crossroads and that nothing short of a complete overhaul is needed to secure our future,” Mbah said.

“The president has already approved the recruitment of 30,000 new police personnel, but this cannot happen effectively without a corresponding training plan. Our job is to make sure these institutions are fit for purpose.”

He described the president’s directive as an emergency intervention, stressing that the exercise would involve reconstruction, re-equipping, and retooling of facilities to meet 21st-century standards.

“It is like a national mission to restore the integrity, confidence, and professionalism of the men and women who protect our communities,” Mbah said. “This will not be a patchwork effort — it’s about restoring dignity.”

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the initiative underscores President Tinubu’s “political will as Commander-in-Chief to strengthen the nation’s law enforcement architecture.”

He added: “We cannot incubate policemen in this kind of environment and expect them to behave differently. Whatever values we want to see in them must be instilled during training.”

Governor Fubara, in his remarks, expressed optimism that the reform would reposition the police for global professionalism.

“I am sure we are going to get it right this time. At the end of the day, our police will be motivated to act professionally like any other police in the world,” he said.