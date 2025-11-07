Mbah: Tinubu On A Mission to Restore Dignity, Excellence Of Police, Security Agents

Governor of Enugu State and Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) Committee on the Revamp of Police and Other Security Training Institutions, Dr Peter Mbah, has said the initiative represents President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to urgently restore the dignity and excellence of the men and women of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

The governor equally stressed that the nation could not, in good conscience, demand integrity and excellence from the security agents without first modelling those values in their training facilities.

The governor stated these when members of the committee toured the Police Training School, Nonwa in Tai LGA of Rivers State, yesterday, maintaining that “this initiative re-echoes the president’s passion for getting things done and getting them done fast.”

This was even as the Com- mandant of the school, ACP Daniel Okere, explained that the institution, which was apparently in a very poor state, trained men and women of the police force in 2022.

Mbah, who was accompanied by a member of the committee, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Secretary of the committee and former IGP Baba Usman; as well as the host governor, Siminalayi Fubara, however, assured that the committee would not only ensure the proper capture of all that is needed to turn the institutions around, but equally oversee their reconstruction and re-equipping to meet 21stcentury standards. Lamenting that the training institutions had suffered consistent neglect and resultant decay over the decades, Mbah lauded the president or recognising the need and urgency of fixing them to boost national security.

Corroborating Mbah’s statement, Governor Abiodun said that the initiative underscored President Tinubu’s “political will as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to support the law enforcement architecture.”

Governor Fubara, on his part, assured the nation would get it right now. “I am sure we are going to get it right. At the end of the day, the police will be motivated to act professionally like any other police in the world,” he said.