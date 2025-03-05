Mbah Tasks SEDC On Common Market, Socioeconomic Infrastructure

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has charged the South East Development Commission (SEDC), to build the region into a common market and also work towards common regional infrastructural development to make it a choice destination for investors.

This was even as he thanked President Bola Tinubu for setting up the Commission after many years of failed attempts, describing the president’s appointees into the Commission as persons with the requisite experience and skills to achieve results.

Mbah spoke yesterday when he received the Board and Management of the SEDC, who were at the Government House, Enugu, as part of the Commission’s stakeholders’ engagement tour. “The South East Development Commission, in my view, is an idea whose time has come.

We cannot thank the President enough for bringing this idea to fruition,” he said.

He promised total support for and cooperation with SEDC towards the actualisation of its mandate, noting that its agenda were in consonance and complementary to what his administration was already doing in Enugu State.

Earlier in their speeches, Chairman of SEDC, Chief Chukwuemeka Wogu, and the Managing Director of the Commission, Mr. Mark Okoye, represented by the Executive Director of Projects, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, commended Dr. Mbah’s speedy and wide infrastructural transformation of Enugu State.

