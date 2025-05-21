Mbah Tasks FG on Enugu’s 13% Oil Revenue Share

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has tasked the Federal Government on the inclusion of the state in the disbursement of 13 per cent oil revenue share, in line with the Derivation Principle as provided for in the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He made the call when he received the Indices and Disbursement Committee of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday. Recall that the RMAFC had in December 2022 listed Enugu as an oil producing state.

However, receiving the RMAFC team in his office, Mbah regretted that the state was yet to receive 13 per cent of revenues accruing to the state from the affected oil fields.

“We still have this pending issue of Enugu State being recognised as an oil producing state, which your Office actually communicated to us sometime in December 2022 based on the report of the Interagency Technical Committee.

The Committee came up with a recommendation that Enugu should be benefiting from the 13 per cent derivation of the Anambra River Basin 1, Anambra River Basin 2, and Anambra River 3.

But we have still not benefited from those fields. “So, it is our hope that your Office will put the necessary machinery in motion to ensure that we begin to benefit from that,” he stated.

Mbah, however, said his government was not resting on its oars, as it was mobilising internal revenue sources, growing the state’s IGR by over 400 per cent by broadening the revenue sources and deploying of technology to block leakages.

