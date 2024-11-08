Mbah Tasks Contractors On Speedy Completion Of Smart School, PHC Projects

Share

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has enjoined contractors executing the ongoing 260 Smart Green Schools as well as the 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to double down in their efforts in order to deliver within the timelines given to them for the completion of the projects.

The governor, who assured that his administration was already setting up mechanism for the rewards and recognition of contractors who have distinguished themselves in terms of quality and speedy delivery of their projects, also promised that more contracts will be awarded to them for their capacity and commitment.

Mbah made the call and disclosed the reward arrangement yesterday in Enugu during a stakeholder’s engagement with all the contractors handling the projects, saying the state government would not condone delay or lateness in the delivery timelines of all the projects.

While speaking with the contractors who attended the meeting in their numbers, the governor said the delivery timelines were sacrosanct as the government was not owing any of the contractors handling the projects.

