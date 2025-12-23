Mbah Swears In Two New Commissioners, Says No Holiday For Appointees

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Wednesday inaugurated two new commissioners, describing the development as part of his administration’s renewed momentum toward delivering impactful and people-centred governance.

The new commissioners are Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze and Dr. Charles Egumgbe. Barr. Nnajieze, who served as Special Adviser on Legal Matters to the Governor, replaces Dr. Kingsley Udeh, now Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Dr. Egumgbe was appointed Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, a ministry newly carved out from the former Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs. Deacon Okey Ogbodo will continue to oversee the Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

Speaking during the brief swearing-in ceremony at the Executive Chambers, Government House, Enugu, Governor Mbah declared that there would be no holiday for both new and existing appointees, stressing that the administration must sustain its pace in meeting the high expectations of the people.

He noted that his government’s achievements in less than three years had raised public expectations, making it imperative for all appointees to remain focused and committed.

As part of measures to strengthen accountability, the governor announced that all contract payments would henceforth require clearance from the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to curb sharp practices among some contractors.

“All we do and achieve in this state is determined by the effectiveness of the Ministry of Justice. The ministry is the engine room of government in the true sense of it. We cannot proceed on contracts, investments or projects without its clearance,” Mbah said.

He urged the new Attorney-General to brace up for the enormity of the responsibility, noting that the state plans to spend about ₦1.3 trillion on capital projects in the coming year.

“You can imagine the workload this entails. You are essentially the quality assurance and quality control of government. We have begun a policy where no contractor will be paid without clearance from the Attorney-General’s office. You must therefore hit the ground running. There is no Christmas break for you or any other appointee,” he added.

Governor Mbah also explained that the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development was informed by the central role of traditional institutions and rural communities in governance and development.

He charged the new commissioner to strengthen traditional institutions and promote sanity in the sector.

“Our traditional institutions are critical to governance because traditional rulers are the eyes and ears of government in their communities. Those who occupy such thrones must be people of impeccable character and must emerge through proper processes. It is my expectation that you will strengthen order and discipline in this subsector,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the new commissioners, Barr. Nnajieze expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve, assuring that they fully understood the weight of the responsibility entrusted to them.

“We are grateful for the privilege of serving at this level of your vision. We assure you that we will add momentum to your humongous vision and unprecedented transformation of Enugu State. We will drive this vision with you every step of the way,” he said.