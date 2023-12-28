Mbah Signs N521.5BN Enugu 2024 Budget Into Law, Lists Expected Gains

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has signed a N521.5 billion Enugu State 2024 Budget into Law, saying it would engender disruptive economic growth, radical infrastructural development, and efficient service delivery. Mbah, who said the Enugu State 2024 Appropriation Law, consisting N414.3billion Capital Expenditure, representing 79 per cent of the budget, and N107.2 billion, representing 21 per cent of the budget, would rely heavily on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) charged members of the executive arm of government on robust revenue mobilisation and service delivery.

Speaking during the budget signing, which was witnessed by members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Uchenna Ugwu, as well as Commissioners and other top government functionaries at the Government House, Enugu yesterday, Mbah thanked Members of the state legislature for their support across party lines. He said the expeditious passage of the budget was a product of executive-legislature collaboration during the making of the budget estimates, and listed the multiple gains expected from the 2024 budget.

He added: “What this budget signing means to the people of Enugu is that we are going to be spending over N400bn on capital projects in the next year. “This is the first time in the history of the state that we are spending that size of funds on capital projects because we are spending 20 times more than what has been typically our Capital Expenditure outlay in Enugu State.

“We called this the ‘Budget of Disruptive Economic Growth’ based on the size of our Capital Expenditure. “It also means that we are going to have large economic activities in Enugu State. You can imagine an economy that is typically used to doing N20billion Capital Expenditure now going to witness over N400bn Capital Expenditure.”

“It is going to be monumental in the ways our peo- ple are lifted out of poverty and in the ways economic activities will blossom. “Most important is that it is going to ensure that we address most of the gaps we have in our social services. In the education sector, the signing of this bill into law means that we are now looking forward to 260 smart schools across the state.

“It also means that we are looking forward to 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centres across all our wards in Enugu State. It means that we are going to have radical infrastructural development.”