Mbah Signs Land Use Regulation, Executive Order Creating New Urban Areas

In exercise of his powers under the Land Use Act 1978, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday signed Land Use Regulation 2025 as well as Executive Order No. 1, 2025, designating some towns in the state as urban areas.

By the provisions of the Executive Order, entitled: “Enugu State Designation of Land as Urban Areas”, the entire Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas have been designated urban areas.

Likewise, the entire Udi LGA, Nkanu West LGA, Nkanu East LGA, and Nsukka LGA have been designated as urban areas. In the same vein, parts of some LGAs have been designated urban areas.

Consequently, Ndeabor Urban Area measuring 10km radius and Oduma Urban Area, measuring 20km radius both in Aninri LGA; Agwu Town measuring 25km radius, Ihe, Agbogugu, Mgbowo, Isu-Awa, Mmaku, Ituku, and Owelli-Court; Aguobuowa and Oghe in Ezeagu LGA; Ogbede, Ukehe, and Aku in Igbo-Etiti; Enugu Ezike in Igbo Eze North LGA; Ibagwa Aka in Igbo Eze South LGA; and Ikem and Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area have been so designated.

The Executive Order equally designated urban areas Oji-River, Ugwuoba, and Inyi in Oji-River LGA; Obollo-Afor and Orba in Udenu LGA; Umulokpa and Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA.

Meanwhile, speaking at the brief signing ceremony, Mbah said: “I have just a few minutes ago signed a Land Use Regulation of 2025, and also an Executive Order designating certain locations of the state as urban areas. “This is a major milestone that we have just witnessed. This is quite historic.

“This again is in line with what we witnessed a few weeks ago when we formally launched Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), a system that is designed to fasttrack application for land titles, and indeed other administrative functions relating to land.

