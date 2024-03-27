Mbah signs bill to establish teaching hospital in Enugu North

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday, signed the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Teaching Hospital Bill 2024 into Law, promising to expedite action to actualise the teaching hospital immediately to provide quality training and healthcare services in the Enugu North part of the state and the state in general.

Mbah, while commending the Enugu State House of Assembly for accelerating action on the processing and passage of the executive Bill, said that establishing SUMAS Teaching Hospital was in line with his manifesto.

He said: “What we have done by signing into law the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences Teaching Hospital Bill is that we now have in place a legal framework to immediately begin to put in place all that is required to upgrade SUMAS to a teaching hospital.

“This is part of our campaign promises, and we are committed to delivering on that expeditiously.

“We believe that the importance and significance of siting a teaching hospital in our Enugu North zone can never be lost on us.

“So, we are not going to spare any time in making sure that everything that is necessary and required to upgrade and get the teaching hospital operational is put in place.”