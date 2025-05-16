Mbah Seeks Guinness’ Partnership To Grow Sports In Enugu

Share

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed enthusiasm for a strategic partnership with Guinness Nigeria Plc to advance sports development in the state, describing Enugu as the home of sporting legends and a hub of untapped talent.

Mbah made the remarks on Friday when he received a delegation from Guinness Nigeria Plc who brought the English Premier League (EPL) trophy to the Government House, Enugu, as part of a nationwide tour.

Guinness Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League, selected Enugu as the first stop in Nigeria for the display of the iconic trophy on Friday, May 16, ahead of its exhibition in Lagos on May 17 and 18. The initiative is aimed at giving Nigerian EPL fans a rare opportunity to experience the celebrated silverware.

Speaking during the presentation at the Lion Building, Mbah said his administration is actively developing the state’s sports infrastructure, including the ongoing reconstruction of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and the Awgu Games Village, in preparation to host the 2026 National Sports Festival.

“Like Guinness, we view sports as a powerful tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment. We are not merely paying lip service; we are making significant investments,” he said.

“We welcome the decision to host this Guinness flagship event in Enugu. Given our strong sports heritage and the recent success of Enugu Rangers, who emerged 2023/2024 Nigerian Premier League champions, it’s only fitting.

“We are already upgrading our sports facilities to meet FIFA and World Athletics standards, and we are open to further collaboration with Guinness, including exploring potential endorsements with the Guinness corporate brand,” the governor added.

Earlier, the Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Nigeria, Rotimi Odusola, who led the delegation, said Enugu was chosen because of its historic and spiritual significance in Nigerian football.

“Enugu is the spiritual home of football in Nigeria. As a young football lover, I grew up with stories about the legendary Enugu Rangers. This city represents the heartbeat of the sport in the country,” Odusola said.

He commended Governor Mbah for the visible transformation taking place across the state since his last visit in 2022, and noted that Guinness is leveraging the EPL partnership to create memorable experiences for Nigerians while reinforcing its 75-year legacy in the country.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; Guinness Nigeria’s Director of Marketing and Innovations, Yinka Bakare; Head of Marketing, Ramanathan Sollayepan; Head of Division, South-East, Adesoji Opeyemi; General Manager of Rangers International, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku; and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association, Barr. Tony Ugwu.

