Mbah Seeks Constructive Partnership With 8th Assembly Members-elect

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State yesterday sought constructive partnership with the 24 Members-elect of the State House of Assembly to accelerate development and render utmost service to the people of the state. Mbah spoke while declaring open a two-day pre- inauguration workshop for the 8th Assembly Members- elect at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

He assured them that his administration would do what it takes to ensure that the constructive partnership in the service of the people of the state will be sustained. Represented by his deputy, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the governor disclosed that he is making every effort to infuse the executive arm of government with the intellectual energy needed to deliver on his mandate, and fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Mbah described the workshop as a step in the right direction, adding that it will extensively equip the incoming members of the state parliament with the necessary tools needed to execute their constitutional assignment. Reminding them that quality service is expected of the new executive and legislative arms of government by the people of Enugu State, the governor said that he has no doubt that the Members- elect will perform their legislative duties efficiently and effectively.

Conveying the good- will and felicitations of Governor Mbah to the Members-elect, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ossai explained that the governor came prepared with his mantra of disruptive innovation, add- ing: “And the disruptor himself, Dr. Peter Mbah is making every effort to infuse the executive arm with the intellectual energy needed to execute this assignment.