Mbah Runs 10km As E’Africans Dominate Enugu Int’l Marathon

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Saturday participated in the 1st Enugu City International Marathon, completing the 10km road race in an impressive time of 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, East African athletes dominated the elite 42km full marathon, clinching the top three positions in both male and female categories.

The international event, supervised by World Athletics and represented by Nadeem Khan, President of the International Ultra Runners, also had in attendance the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Tony Okowa, and the 1st Vice President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba.

It attracted participants from Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Nigeria, with hundreds of local runners trooping out in large numbers.

In the elite women’s category, Kenya’s Shaoline Chepriroi emerged winner, finishing in 2:44:37 to claim the top prize of $15,000. Ethiopia’s Tilahu Birul came second with a time of 2:45:10, earning $10,000, while Rita Busiengy placed third in 2:47:17, going home with $5,000.

Nigeria’s Blessing Shambo placed fourth overall in the elite women’s race, finishing in 2:48:04 to become the fastest Nigerian female and earning a prize of ₦1 million.

Charity Agofure and Elizabeth Pam followed in 2:55:03 and 3:01:45 respectively, winning ₦750,000 and ₦500,000 in the Nigerian female elite category.

In the men’s elite category, Kenya’s Ken Kopos clinched first place with a time of 2:22:32, earning $15,000. Compatriots Steve Baswey and Bernard Sang took second and third place, pocketing $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Nigeria’s Davou Gyang finished as the best Nigerian male runner in 2:29:03, narrowly edging Boyi Nyango, who clocked 2:29:06. Iliya Pam placed third. They received ₦1 million, ₦750,000, and ₦500,000, respectively.

In the 10km Road Race, Lydia Akusho, Esther Afigbo, and Mwantiti Davou claimed the top three positions in the women’s category, while Francis James, Iliya Raymond, and Boyi Gang topped the male category.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah congratulated the winners and assured of continuous improvement in future editions. He reiterated his administration’s vision to position Enugu as Nigeria’s hub for investment, tourism, and sports.

“What we have just witnessed is a spectacular event and a testament to the power of sports. Last year, I said we would make the Enugu City Marathon an international event. Today, we have delivered on that promise,” Mbah declared.

He added that the marathon was part of his broader plan to attract three million annual visitors and establish Enugu as a top tourism destination.

“Sports, for us, is beyond recreation. It is serious business. Through events like this, we will nurture talents, create opportunities, and boost our local economy,” he stated.

Governor Mbah expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu; the event consultants led by Yetunde Olopade, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited; and the security agencies for their coordination and support.

The flag-off ceremony was graced by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha; Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu; federal and state lawmakers, commissioners, and other top government functionaries.

Share