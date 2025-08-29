Mbah Revamps, Upgrades NigerGas After 30-year Dormancy

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, yestersday unveiled Nigergas Company Limited, revamped and upgraded by his administration after over three decades of dormancy.

Mbah said Nigergas had so far created direct employment for over one hundred skilled and semi-skilled workers, and would further create over 5,000 indirect jobs across distribution, fabrication, transport and supplies chain.

He stressed that the revival of Nigergas company, which was established in 1962 as part of Dr. Michael Okpara’s after decades of abandonment, was another proof of his administration’s commitment to reviving stateowned moribund assets and grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

He said: “What we have revived and unveiled today is not simply metal and a network of pipes; it is the restoration of purpose, dignity and productivity to a site that once symbolised Eastern Nigeria’s industrial promise.

“When we speak of the goal to grow our GDP from $4.4bn to $30bn, it is not mere posturing. “It is rooted in the conviction that Enugu can become a truly diversified, self-reliant economy, if we muster the will to do things differently to launch us to the future we dream of.”

On Nigergas’ rehabilitation model, capacity, and expansion plan, Mbah said, “we approved a full rehabilitation scheme and a management model that blends public ownership with privatesector performance discipline. “The intention was clear: retain public ownership, but run the facility on modern, accountable, commercially viable lines.

“So, today, Nigergas returns to production with modernised equipment and clear technical specifications designed to meet immediate healthcare and industry needs. “The plant’s installed capacity has been upgraded to produce significant volumes of medical and industrial gases, ensuring steady local supply and reducing dependence on distant, expensive suppliers.”