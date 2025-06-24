Mbah Receives S’Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Share

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Tuesday received Super Eagles and Udinese FC goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Enugu.

Okoye, a native of Enugu State, expressed joy at returning to his roots and announced plans to launch a charitable foundation and establish a football academy in the state.

He said the initiatives are aimed at giving back to society, inspiring young talents, and nurturing future stars.

“I’m truly excited to be back home. Enugu is my origin, and I carry it with pride everywhere I go. I look forward to giving back by setting up a foundation for humanitarian causes and a football academy to mentor and train aspiring players,” he said.

In response, Governor Mbah commended Okoye for making Enugu State proud both nationally and internationally. He praised the goalkeeper’s commitment to youth development and announced his appointment as an Ambassador of Enugu State, describing him as a role model capable of inspiring young people, particularly pupils in the state’s Smart Green Schools.

“Maduka Okoye represents the best of Enugu talent on the national and global stage,” the governor stated. “We are proud of his achievements and inspired by his desire to give back. Appointing him as an Ambassador of Enugu State is a step toward motivating the next generation of talents in our Smart Green Schools and across our communities.”

Governor Mbah further pledged government support for Okoye’s football academy initiative, revealing that the state would provide land for the project. He also disclosed plans to revamp and upgrade the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to meet FIFA standards and invited the goalkeeper to participate in the next edition of the Enugu International Marathon, which will attract elite athletes from around the world.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and talent development, the governor assured that the state would continue creating opportunities for young people to thrive both locally and globally.

