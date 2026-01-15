Mbah Reaffirms Support For Members, Families Of Armed Forces

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue partnering with the Federal Government to support the Nigerian Armed Forces, fallen heroes, and their families.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Okpara Square, Enugu, Mbah described January 15 as a solemn day for Nigerians to pause, reflect, and acknowledge the price paid by the nation’s heroes so that citizens may live in safety.

“As a state government, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and their families. This support goes beyond ceremony; it is reflected in practical care, advocacy, and partnership with the Federal Government to ensure that those who serve, and those who have served, are treated with respect and dignity,” he said.

He added, “On this day of remembrance, we honour the families who continue to carry the memories of their loved ones. We recommit ourselves to the values for which they served: unity, discipline, service, and respect for human life. The wreaths we lay today remind us of the responsibility to live as citizens worthy of the sacrifices our heroes made for us.”

Mbah emphasised that the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces transcend annual ceremonies and should be remembered daily by all Nigerians.

“When a soldier falls, the loss does not end at the battlefield; it enters homes and settles into families. It is borne in the hearts of spouses, parents, siblings, and children who grow up holding memories instead of hands. We recognise the weight you carry. We recognise the lives disrupted and the futures altered. Your loss is ours to help carry. To remember the fallen is also to care for the living,” Mbah said.

He further stressed that peace and security are sustained by prevention, warning that Nigeria’s history carries the scars of division. “From the Civil War of the late 1960s to later internal conflicts, we have learned at great human cost what happens when unity fractures and lives become casualties of discord. That history reminds us that progress is never guaranteed, and peace and safety must be protected through restraint, dialogue, and shared responsibility,” he concluded.

Speaking with reporters, Mrs. Sarah Charles Ugwuabonyi, President of the Military Widows Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, commended Governor Mbah for his care for military widows and their families. She called for the provision of jobs and skills training to further support them.

Highlights of the event included an inspection of a guard of honour by Governor Mbah, the laying of wreaths on the Cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier, and the release of pigeons as a symbol of peace. Dignitaries who laid wreaths included Mrs. Fatima Umar, representative of military widows; Major General O. A. Fadairo, General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army; Rear Admiral N. Friday, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Madueke; Air Vice Marshal A. G. Kehinde, Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Enugu; CP Bitrus Giwa, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State; Mr. Humphrey Ohikhuare, Director, State Security Service, Enugu State; Dr. Emeka Igweshi, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Chapter; and HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, Chief of Staff Barr. Victor Udeh, and Okechukwu Edeh, Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of ALGON, among other dignitaries.