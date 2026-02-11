Mbah Prudently Utilising Enugu Resources – ALGON Deputy Chair

The Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Enugu State, Hon. Ugo-Ferdinand Ukwueze, has

said that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State is prudently using the state’s resources for the betterment of the people.

He made this known on Monday while responding to a video made by the Coordinator-General of the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP), Comrade Kennedy Iyere, where he made a series of unfriendly comments against Mbah and asserted that he was a mistake made by the people of Enugu State.

He stated that Comrade Iyere, who is currently under investigation for alleged fraud, is a renowned extortionist, empty threat-peddler, disingenuous and perfidious fellow who feeds on smear merchandising. He said Iyere should be focused on clearing his name from the financial scandal rocking NIYEEDEP, following allegations by some organisations.

“It is unfortunate that a man battling serious fraud allegations would abandon the task of clearing his name to engage in reckless attacks. Such conduct exposes desperation, not courage, and confirms a pattern of extortion, blackmail, and smear campaigns driven by personal greed rather than public interest.”

He posited that Iyere, who once campaigned for Gov. Mbah and urged other gubernatorial candidates to support him after he won the election, should be worried about his declining reputation, noting that he is fast becoming an embodiment of greed and gluttony.

Ukwueze also questioned Iyere’s integrity and patriotism following his suspicious withdrawal from the Edo State governorship race under the Accord Party in 2024, a few days before the election, after an alleged settlement with the candidate of the ruling party.

He further countered Iyere’s claim that Mbah was broke before the 2023 general election, describing the statement as malicious and driven by deep-seated bitterness.

He said, “When someone lies openly about a man’s past and success, it only shows envy and hatred. These statements were not facts but carefully planned falsehoods meant to mislead the public and tarnish the image of a governor whose record speaks louder than noise. The records of his assets declaration are there at the Code of Conduct Bureau for all to see.

“This is a man who has been constructing roads, building hospitals and schools before becoming governor and still has not reneged on doing more. What then is Comrade Iyere talking about, being broke? It shows how daft he is.”

Ukwueze also warned Iyere to mind the language he uses against a governor who leads over seven million people, urging him to desist from hate speech.

He also wondered why Iyere would allege that Mbah told unnamed friends that he had settled him, without stating who was told, where it was said, or why such a settlement would occur.

“You cannot make serious allegations without facts, names, places, or reasons. Leadership demands responsibility. Spreading vague stories without proof is dangerous, dishonest, and capable of causing unnecessary tension. Such claims should be backed with evidence or withdrawn completely.”

Ukwueze also educated Iyere on how Gov. Mbah has prudently utilised the state’s revenues, which he said has earned him wide public acclaim and several Governor-of-the-Year awards from notable organisations.

“The governor is using state funds to build roads, schools, hospitals, and security systems. We have 260 Type 2 hospitals, 260 smart schools, 17 science schools, a 300-bedded international hospital, an international conference hotel, six aircraft under Enugu Air, more than 4,000 km of roads being constructed and completed across the state, security CCTV cameras, ultra-modern command and control centres, revival of Niger Gas and other moribund state-owned industries, amongst others. All these and more are what Governor Mbah has been doing with our money, as Enugu has turned into a construction site. People can see development everywhere. That is why Enugu is progressing and why many groups recognise him as Governor of the Year.”