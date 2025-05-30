Mbah Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony For Vehicle Assembly Plant

Share

The Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Stallion Vehicle Assembly Plant and Automotive Infrastructure, saying the initiative is part of the administration’s effort to transition the state from a consumer-based to a production-driven economy.

Performing the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony in the Owo community, alongside the Group Managing Director of Stallion Group, Mr. Mahesh Vaswani, and other personalities, Mbah described the investment as a strategic step in the state’s journey towards industrialisation, innovation, and inclusive economic transformation.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the governor stated that the plant would initially assemble and deliver 2,000 hybrid sedans, with plans to begin bus assembly in the near future. Mbah said:“Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new industrial era.

“Through our partnership with Stallion MG Automobiles Ltd – globally respected brand with decades of automotive experience – we are launching a state-supported programme to assemble and deliver 2,000 hybrid sedans, with plans to expand into bus production.”

Stressing that the plant would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, such as engineers, service technicians, administrative staff, logistics providers, and retail partners, the governor said that the vehicles would support clean energy initiatives and serve as part of the youth empowerment taxi scheme for dignified employment.

The commissioners for transportation, as well as the commissioner for children, gender and social development commended the project, noting that it aligns with the state’s climate policy and action plan, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

Describing the assembly plant as more than a launch, Vaswani said the project reflects a shared vision of innovation, collaboration, and economic growth for both Enugu and Nigeria.

