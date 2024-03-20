Mbah offers scholarship to brutalised Enugu minor

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has offered scholarship to 11-year-old house help, Happiness Nwafor, who was allegedly brutalised by her madam, Adachukwu Okafor, in Anambra State. The governor offered Nwafor scholarship that would run up to university level. Mbah’s kind gesture is contained in a statement by the Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Aka Eze Aka, yesterday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Okafor, a lawyer who resides in Onitsha, Anambra State, allegedly molested Happiness, whom she brought into her home in January 2024 after contacting her parents to help her get a child who would assist her with house chores. She was reported to have inserted a hot knife into the minor’s private part and burned her face and buttock with a hot electric iron after accusing the victim of touching the private part of her eightyear-old daughter, while bathing her