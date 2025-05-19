Mbah, Obi, Etiaba, Others To Attend September 2025 Domestic Tourism Conference in Enugu

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah And Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Will Headline the 2025 Domestic Tourism Conference, Set for September 5 And 6 in Enugu. Ben, Chairman of The Board of Trustees of Jands Travel Business School (Jtbs), the Event’s Organiser, Announced This After Inaugurating the Planning Committee in Enugu.

He Told Journalists That The Idea of the Event Is To Promote Tourism in The Southeast Geo-Political Zone and Nigeria at Large, Pointing Out That the Theme Of the Conference Is Apt And Timely.

“The Conference Coming Up in September Will Be A Huge Success, Bigger Than That of Last Year,” He Stated Also speaking, Monsignor Professor Obiora Ike, Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Jos and a Professor of Ethics and Intercultural Studies at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu and the Jands Board of Trustees Advisor, said the conference is in line with the Jands efforts in repositioning tourism as a tool for economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and youth development.

Ike, who is also the founder of the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), inuagurated the conference committee held at Ofu Obi Africa Centre, Enugu on Saturday.

Earlier, Director, Jands Travel Business School, Mrs. Chioma Obi, briefed members of the Board of Trustees on the planning and progress on the forthcoming conference.

Obi said the highly anticipated event will bring together key stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond, to engage in conversations and actions that deepen the appreciation, investment and structure of domestic tourism in our country.

She disclosed that the theme of this year’s conference is, “The Future of Domestic Tourism in Nigeria: Celebrating Our Arts and Culture”, stressing that the theme was chosen to focus on deepening cultural tourism and positioning Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage and local experiences as core drivers of travel and entrepreneurship across communities.

According to her, “Objectives of the 2025 Conference are to promote domestic tourism as a sustainable economic driver for youth and women as well as provide a platform for policy engagement, creative industry synergy, and destination branding.”

