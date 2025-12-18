Mbah Nominates 2 For Appointment As Commissioners

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday nominated Osinachi Nnajieze and C. O. C. Egumgbe for appointment as commissioners.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chidiebere Onyia said Mbah had forwarded the names of the nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

He also appointed board chairmen, executive secretaries, and senior officials to various positions. Onyia said the governor also approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB).