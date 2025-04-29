Mbah: My Special Interest In Education Driven By Deep Purpose, Not Politics

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday said his special interest in education is driven by purpose, not politics, noting that Enugu is on the cusp of renaissance, given the transformational promises of the Smart Green Schools initiated by his administration.

Mbah also maintained that the consistent allocation of about one-third of the state’s annual budget to education by his administration underscored his belief that education is the gamechanger for any society.

This was even as the University of East London (UEL) Alumni Network, lauded him for what it described as his outstanding performance as a governor, pledging to collaborate towards the actualisation of his ambitious visions for the state.

The governor spoke in Enugu yesterday during the inauguration of the UEL Alumni Network Nigeria, of which he is a member, and when he received the leadership of the alumni in his office earlier in the day.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, which the group themed “Reshaping Nigeria’s Future:

The Role of Alumni in Education, Governance, and Security,” Mbah said, “My special interest in education is not happenstance. It is driven by a deep purpose, not politics – or any quest for acclaim.

He said: “The interest is fuelled in part by the story of a young boy from a rural community, as far removed from the trappings of modernity as you can imagine.

“Despite an early hint of brilliance, his academic ambitions were largely limited by the humbling circumstances of his parents’ income. “He had an insatiable hunger for education and would run to school barefoot, desperate to learn.”

