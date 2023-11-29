Mbah Meets Tinubu, Seeks Construction Of Enugu Int’l Airport’s Cargo Terminal

…says FG’s policies good for FD

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has met with President Bola Tinubu to seek collaboration with the Federal Government for the construction of the cargo wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in the state.

This came as he acknowledged that the various policies of the federal government were necessary to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country and particularly into Enugu state.

The governor, who disclosed that the security situation in his state in particular and the entire Southeast region, in general, has become stable, also declared that the Monday sit-at-home protest enforced by the non-state actors in the region has become a thing of the past.

Mbah added that his state and the entire region were safe for investments calling on local and international investors to take advantage of the pervading peace to invest in Enugu state

On Tinubu’s policies, Mbah said the unified foreign exchange rates policy was rubbing off positively on Enugu’s drive for FDI.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting the President late Tuesday evening, Mbah said though some of the Federal Government economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy were tough on the citizens immediately, they were bold therapies for the nation’s troubled economy and would greatly benefit the citizens ultimately.

On why he was in the seat of power, Mbah said: “It is essentially to commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level – policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate. What that simply means is that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.

“As you may have also noticed, we are doing a lot, trying to attract investors to Enugu State. And the fact that we now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates would largely rub off positively on Enugu State.”

Speaking on the imperatives of collaboration between Enugu State and the Federal Government, he said: “There is a couple of things that we have promised our people to do in Enugu State, which requires that we collaborate closely with the federal government in order to achieve them.

“Enugu is largely the capital of Igboland. So, we want to build our cargo terminal. We also want to ensure that the international wing of our airport is operational.

“The idea is to engage with the federal government to ensure that we get all the required permits and licenses and make sure that we have an enhanced logistics hub to be able to attract the sort of investments we need. Therefore, I have essentially come to felicitate the president and enjoin that we continue to collaborate.”

Speaking on the issue of insecurity in Enugu State and the entire Southeast, the governor said “The sit-at-home thing is gone. We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South East. In our state, we have workers go to work on Monday and the schools are open on Monday. Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.

“Therefore, we have a relatively enhanced security situation in the zone and Enugu State, and we are calling on those who want to invest in the zone to please come in. Enugu State is open for business,” Mbah assured