Mbah, Mark Mourn As Anichukwu Family Announces Mother’s Burial

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, and former President of the Senate, David Mark, have expressed grief over the death of Senior Mother-in-Israel Josephine Anichukwu, mother of media aide to the governor, Mazi Uche Anichukwu, describing her as a consummate teacher and an extraordinary woman.

This came as the Anichukwu family, yesterday, announced the funeral ceremonies of their matriarch, who died in Enugu on November 2, 2024, aged 81.

According to the obituary issued by Mazi Uche Anichukwu and Hon. Cajetan Anichukwu, on behalf of the Rabbi Gabriel Anichukwu and Anyianuka Orji families, both of Amigbo Nomeh, the funeral ceremonies would commence with a commendation service at her country home, Obinagu, Amigbo Nomeh in Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State, on Friday, February 21, followed by an all-night wake at the same venue.

The Christian funeral service and interment by the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim would hold at the same venue on Saturday, February 22, while a thanksgiving and outing service would hold on Sunday at the Provincial Headquarters of the Church situated at 14 Ilukwe Street, Asata, Enugu.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in to the Ani – chukwu family from well-meaning Nigerians over the loss. Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah extoled the late Mrs. Anichukwu’s virtues as a consummate teacher, inspiring mother, supportive wife as well as a community and church leader.

“As a consummate teacher, she inculcated sound education and character in many, who passed through her. Her teaching career was indeed impactful, leaving many testimonies from beneficiaries,” Mbah said.

