Mbah Making Waves, Contractors Feel Safe In Enugu – Joint NASS Cttee On Works

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, comprising members of the Senate and House of Representatives, has commended the transformation in Enugu State under Governor Peter Mbah, noting that his approval rating is high both nationally and locally.

The commendation came during the committee’s oversight tour of federal road projects in the state.

The team was led by Akin Alabi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, who spoke during a courtesy visit to Governor Mbah at the Government House, Enugu.

Alabi said contractors working on federal projects in the state had described the governor as supportive, stressing that his leadership had ensured their safety and smooth operations.

“Contractors kept saying, without being asked, that the governor has been very helpful. Security-wise, they feel safe and at home. You have approved their right of passage, and unlike governors who frustrate federal projects, you have made things easier.

“We also did a little sampling at the hotel where we stayed and other places. I am happy to tell you that your approval rating is high. Enugu is going higher and looking better. In just two years, you have moved the state forward,” he said.

Alabi pledged the committee’s commitment to ensuring contractors deliver value for money on federal road projects.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah urged the Federal Government to accelerate ongoing projects, particularly the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Makurdi expressways.

He said his administration had prioritised road infrastructure as part of efforts to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn within six years.

“For us, we understand the value of roads. We cannot talk about exponential economic growth without road infrastructure, as roads connect markets, industries, and communities.

“While we commend the Federal Government for its interventions, we appeal for greater speed, especially on the Enugu-Makurdi and Enugu-Onitsha roads. We are also ready to assist in resolving right-of-way and compensation issues so contractors have no excuse for delay,” Mbah said.

Also present at the meeting were the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, and Dennis Agbo, representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency.