Mbah Lists Gains As Chukwunweike, 36 Others Elected Enugu APC Excos

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Dr. Martin Chukwunweike as Chairman and Chukwudi Nnadozie as Secretary of a 37-man new executive of the party in the state.

C h u k w u n w e i k e , Nnadozie and 35 others emerged unanimously on Tuesday at a well-attended state congress of the party held at Okpara Square, Enugu, described by the APC national panel for the Enugu State Congress as free, fair, and credible. In the same vein, 15 zonal executives, five for each of the three senatorial zones of the state, have equally merged.

This was even as Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who commended party leaders and faithful for their peaceful and transparent exercise, lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which he said, had allowed more revenue inflows to states, also listing the many benefits accruing to Enugu State since joining the ruling party. He said: “What we have done here together shows that we are all members of a big family.

Enugu State is not just a model of governance. Enugu State is also a model for politics. We have shown that the marriage of parties we had was not a marriage of convenience. It is a real marriage.” He congratulated the new leadership in the state, enjoining them to uphold the great work done by the Dr. Ben Nwoye-led Caretaker Committee.