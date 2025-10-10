Mbah Leads Enugu Into Green Future With 29-Member Climate Action C’tee

…Targets low-carbon growth, green energy, and climate resilience by 2060

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has inaugurated a 29-member committee to implement the Enugu State Climate Policy and Action Plan (ESCPAP), marking another decisive step in the state’s climate leadership journey.

Inaugurating the committee on Friday at the Government House, Enugu, Mbah said the initiative was in demonstration of the administration’s unwavering commitment to tackling the global climate crisis through local solutions and sustainable development strategies.

According to the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the ESCPAP, which was launched on March 17, 2025, provides a comprehensive framework to promote low-carbon economic growth, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and build resilience against climate impacts.

“This plan positions Enugu as a leading subnational player in climate governance and sustainability across Africa,” he said.

The governor explained that the newly inaugurated committee would provide strategic oversight, coordination, and technical guidance for the effective implementation of the policy, adding that “The committee will ensure the successful delivery of climate mitigation, adaptation, finance mobilisation, and monitoring in line with state, national, and global climate commitments.”

Outlining its major responsibilities, Mbah said the committee would drive sectoral coordination across all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs); strengthen climate governance; mobilise climate finance through green bonds, carbon markets, and development partnerships; and monitor progress through an established results-based framework.

“Under mitigation, the committee will promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, low-carbon transport systems such as electric and CNG vehicles, sustainable waste management, afforestation, and climate-smart agriculture.

“For adaptation and resilience, the committee will undertake vulnerability assessments, develop local adaptation plans, and implement nature-based solutions for erosion and flood control. It will also promote climate-smart infrastructure, clean cooking technologies, and resilient livelihoods in communities.

“On governance and inclusion, the committee will mainstream climate actions across state policies, ensuring the integration of gender, youth, and disability considerations. It will also intensify climate education, capacity building, and public awareness programmes,” he further stressed.

Mbah maintained that the committee had been mandated to develop a comprehensive Climate Finance Plan, attract domestic and international funding, and publish its annual progress reports for transparency, accountability and evaluation.

While stating that the committee would brief the State Executive Council quarterly and submit an annual progress report to his office, he urged members to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, transparency, and inclusivity, describing the committee as “a key mechanism for translating Enugu’s climate vision into tangible action.”

Responding on behalf of the committee, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change thanked the governor for the trust reposed in them and pledged that the team would work diligently to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes for the state.

The 29-member team is chaired by the SSG, with the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, and the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Nathaniel Urama, serving as first and second vice chairmen, while the Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof Chukwumerije Okereke, serves as secretary.

Other members include representatives of key MDAs—such as Environment, Energy, Agriculture, Transport, Finance, and Health—alongside academics, civil society groups, youth and women representatives, traditional leaders, and climate finance experts.