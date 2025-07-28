Mbah Lauds Obodo, Anieke for Selfless Service, Commitment to Humanity

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has heaped praises on the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Ernest Obodo, and the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University and Catholic clergy, Prof. Christian Anieke, for what he described as their selfless service and uncommon commitment to humanity.

Mbah gave the commendations during separate thanksgiving Masses held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Udi, and Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, to celebrate Bishop Obodo’s and Prof. Anieke’s silver jubilees as Catholic priests on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Speaking at Udi, the governor said: “My encounter with Bishop Obodo dates back to long before I became governor; we served together as members of the Governing Council of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

“Even then, he demonstrated remarkable insight and clarity on critical issues. “But it was in our more personal bilateral meetings that his deep thinking and passion for service truly shone through.”